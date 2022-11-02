L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Center in Toronto, Canada

L&T Technology Services, announced the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Center in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), marking its third nearshore global design centre in two quarters.

The newly inaugurated ER&D Centre in Toronto will initially focus on developing digital solutions for the transportation sector including railway engineering for a global aerospace and rail major. The area of specialisation would cover rail track defect detection, advanced mobility solutions, digital asset management, digital flyboard, sensors and communications systems.

The centre will also cater to LTTS’ Canada-based clients for developing cutting-edge solutions in Digital Products and also act as a nearshore site for North America-based customers to enable transformative, new-age initiatives in digital engineering.

Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS is recognised for being the engineering partner of choice for global leaders and developing new-age and sustainable technologies. Through this new ER&D centre, our customers in Canada and North America can leverage our cutting-edge technologies and digital products.”

L&T Technology services has further plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months and its ER&D centre is expected to become a focal point to hire local talent and further bolster the region’s reputation as a hub for engineering and innovation.

Ziad Rizk, Chief Operating Officer, Ground Transportation Systems (GTS), Canada added, “With the vision to invest in new-age digital technologies in the railway engineering sector, we are delighted to partner with an ER&D leader like LTTS in Canada.”

Manish, Acting High Commissioner of India to Canada, said, “The inauguration of this ER&D centre is a big step towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries and promoting the Canada-India economic corridor.”

The company offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle and has a customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies.