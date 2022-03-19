Lamborghini says 2021 was its best-ever year in sales

Lamborghini achieved its highest-ever sales in 2021, announced the the Italian luxury sports cars and SUVs manufacturer.

Automobili Lamborghini concluded the financial year 2021 with the best results ever in terms of global sales, turnover and profitability, the Italian carmaker shared in a note with the media.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Lamborghini has delivered excellent commercial and financial results, the best in its history, which give the company the necessary solidity to navigate a new period of uncertainty like the present one. We are deeply saddened by what is happening in Ukraine and hope for a swift end to the hostilities in the name of democratic values.”

Turnover reached the all-time high of 1.95 billion euros, a 19% increase over 2020. The operating margin more than doubled compared to 2018 and reached 20.2%, a profitability level in line with the luxury industry. The carmaker said 2021 was also the best year ever on a commercial level, with 8,405 cars delivered globally (+13% compared to 2020). Overall, the three macro-regions where Lamborghini can be found grew by double digits: America (+14%), Asia Pacific (+14%) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa, +12%), in which 34%, 27%, and 39% of global volumes, respectively, are evenly divided.

In terms of models, the Urus Super SUV was the largest selling model with 5,021 units delivered, followed by the V10-powered Huracán, which saw an increase in sales to 2,586 units generated by the strong impetus provided by the Huracán STO. In addition, 798 Aventadors (V12 model) were delivered across the world.

In the coming months, Lamborghini will unveil innovations for the Huracán and Urus, two for each model, to then conclude the age of internal combustion engines and move on to hybridisation, commencing with the arrival of the model replacing the Aventador in 2023.Alongside these results, Lamborghini wanted to give a concrete sign of support to the Ukrainian population affected by the latest tragic events. The company arranged for a donation of 500,000 euros to the UNHCR—the United Nations refugee agency—which has been working in Ukraine since 2014. This gesture of solidarity was accompanied by the decision to suspend business in Russia.