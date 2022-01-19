Lamborghini registers new sales record: 8,405 units in 2021

Automobili Lamborghini has closed the sales tally for the year 2021 with record-breaking numbers. The Italian automaker recorded a hike of 13 per cent from the year 2020.

Automobili Lamborghini has closed the sales tally for the year 2021 with record-breaking numbers. The performance car brand sold a total of 8,405 units last year, making it the best year ever for the company. Resultantly, the Italian automaker recorded a hike of 13 per cent from the year 2020. Thanks to a targeted and monitored growth strategy.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented on this achievement, “This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand’s outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued for invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain lime.”

Talking of market-specific growth figures, the company posted double-digit increments in all of its macro-regions – America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). The increment in sales in the American and Asian Pacific market is recorded at 14 per cent, while the EMEA region could post a hike of 12 per cent.

The volume balance from the three regions remained a fairly-balanced split, with a contribution of 35% from the American region, 27% from the Asia Pacific market, and 39% from the EMEA region. Country-wise statistics depict that the USA registered the highest figures on the register with 2,472 units, followed by China, registering sales of 935 units. The brand sold 706 units in Germany and 564 in the UK. However, it could only retail 359 vehicles in its homeland – Italy.

In the Asia Pacific region, Lamborghini could draw sales of 354 units from the South Korean market, and it retailed 75 vehicles in Thailand. Interestingly, the Indian market also registered sales of 69 units in the year 2021.

The model-wise distribution of sales, however, is not surprising. The affinity for SUVs across the globe is high, and hence, the Urus SUV contributed with a global sales figure of 5,021 units in the year 2021. Following it hot on the heels is the V10-powered Huracan with a contribution of 2,586 units. Alongside, Lamborghini also sold 798 copies of the Aventador (V12 model) around the world.

As the sales outlook is rather impressive for the year 2021, Italian carmaker is preparing to post better figures this year. While the production for 2022 is already planned, a total of 4 new models will also be unveiled in the next 12 months.

Lamborghini also revealed its plans to go electric in the year 2021. The company is working on its future strategy called Direzione Cor Tauri (Toward Cor Tauri). The strategy will help in laying out the electrification route to deliver outright performance with the future vehicles as well. The brand will make a huge investment over time, as it is eyeing to launch its hybrid first-production model by next year, while the entire range will be revealed by the end of 2024 only.

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific commented, “It was an incredible year for Lamborghini in Asia Pacific region despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic. With the strong support from our network of professional dealer partners in the region, we have achieved great success together through a series of product launches from the Huracán STO to Aventador Ultimae and Countach LPI 800-4. This year, we will continue to introduce an exciting range of Lamborghini models as well as bringing unparalleled driving experiences to our discerning clients and enthusiasts.”