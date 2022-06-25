Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster

Why a Lamborghini got sold at double the price?

Only 250 Aventador Ultimae cars will be ever made, and three units have been sold in India. The regular Aventador costs about Rs 5 crore, but these three are priced upwards of Rs 8 crore each



Last week, a single unit of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster arrived in India. While the Aventador is priced about Rs 5 crore in India, the Ultimae Roadster is priced between Rs 8-10 crore (Lamborghini didn’t share the exact price or the identity of the customer who bought this car).

But what made this particular model go at double the cost, despite the fact that to a layperson it doesn’t look vastly different from the regular Aventador?The answer is it’s a special edition car—just 250 units of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster will be ever made for the world.Of these 250, one has been sold in India, and two more have been booked and will arrive in the next few months.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor (the founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc) told FE that the idea of a limited edition and a signature car has its own charm to car buyers at the extreme top of the pyramid.

“It is like buying a race horse of a particular pedigree, a pedigree that has a terminator gene in it,” he said. “The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster has a terminator gene in it.

It will be the last of its kind. Special editions mean special things to the buyer of such collector items and memorabilia. It means there are far too few to be bought. There is exclusivity, and story-telling charm attached to such buys. These make for good connoisseur conversations.”



What is the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster?

It is a celebration of the iconic V12 super sports car and combustion engine in a final production model, concentrating the purest features of all Aventador editions into a finale kind of model. It is available in giallo auge colour (giallo is Italian for yellow and auge is Spanish for boom; so giallo auge stands for yellow boom, and has been a colour used by Lamborghini for various models).

“The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster harnesses the performance of the SVJ and intensifies the sophisticated elegance of the Aventador S, converging design and dynamism into a decisive collector’s piece in both coupé and roadster forms,” Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, told FE.

“It is the most powerful Aventador ever made. With the highest-performing naturally-aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, the Ultimae incorporates advanced technological solutions and unparalleled design. It is a timeless masterpiece.”



How powerful is it?

Because of extensive use of carbon fibre, the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster (at 1,550 kg) is 25 kg lighter than the Aventador S, and delivers the same weight-to-power ratio as the SVJ at 1.98 kg/CV—short for chevaux-vapeur, CV is the same as PS (pferdestarke in German), which literally translates to horsepower (brake horsepower in English).

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 355 km/h. Its 6,498cc V12 engine produces 720 Nm of torque, and the car’s brakes can make it stop from 100 km/h in just 30 metres.