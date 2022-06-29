Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae: Last dance with pure V12

What makes the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae so special? Could it be that one is buying a slice of Lamborghini’s rich history?

It is the celebration of the most successful V12 in the history of the Aventador. It is the final or Ultimae version and only 600 units are produced globally including 350 Coupe and 250 Roadster. This is the final variant in the Aventador family. This version comes with some special and exclusive features like the handcrafted exterior livery, which are artists have worked on for over 40 hours, to create this piece of art, the Y-shaped Moffits of the Alcantara, which are laser cut and this car gets the most powerful V12 in the history of Lamborghini in the standard production model. It is capable of doing 0-100 km in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 355 kmph and the engine creates a sound that’s the perfect symphony which is instantly recognisable.

As the Ultimae is a limited additional model, how many units can be expected to be sold in India?

Today we have unveiled the first one in India. It is a roadster model. There are a few more lined up for India, including the coupe.

Lamborghini has said hybrid is the way forward for now and electric is will follow later. Could you tell us about this?

Last year we announced our roadmap to a sustainable future towards electrification. As a part of this roadmap, in 2021-22 we are going to celebrate the internal combustion engine and by 2024 we will hybridise our entire line-up, the V8, V10 and V12. In the second half of the decade, Lamborghini is going to introduce the fourth model and hopefully electric. We are investing 1.8 billion Euros towards this sustainable future.

We make dream cars and our customers expect them to be better in terms of performance and the experience we bring to them. As we move towards the new electrification future, we are very clear, we don’t want to be the first, but we want to be the best. We want to stay true to our DNA and that’s the roadmap we are taking.

The Urus has been a gamechanger for Lamborghini. What sort of numbers are you expecting from the ultra-luxury SUV this financial year?

We always believed that the Urus would be the best seller in its class. Today, it contributes 50 per cent of our business in India and it’s a unique concept as it combines the driving dynamics of a super sports car with the versatility of an SUV. Also, 80 per cent of Urus buyers are first-time Lamborghini buyers. Simultaneously, some even go ahead and buy a Lamborghini super sports car. We anticipate the Urus to continue contributing 50 per cent of our business.

You have been delivering a lot of cars in tier-II cities. What are your plans for expanding your network?

Currently, we have three dealer partnerships in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and we believe this network is right for us, which meets the current requirement of the market. Yes, we are delivering a lot of cars in tier 1 and tier 2 cities and for customers, we provide them service clinic and after-sales support and a concept called Flying Doctors, which allows a Lamborghini technician to reach a customer with the fastest mode of travel available.

A wide choice of high octane fuels is now available in India. This certainly works in your favour.

One of the biggest challenges has been the quality of the fuel. It’s great to see the oil companies are now making the high octane fuel available in a lot more cities now in the country. This definitely helps the segment grow further.