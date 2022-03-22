Krishnan Sekar Appointed As ElectricPe’s New COO

Krishnan Sekar has over 15 years of professional experience. He has been a part of the growing Indian startup industry and has scaled Indian and international marketplaces at Ola and BlackBuck.

ElectricPe today announced the appointment of Krishnan Sekar as COO to help expand ElectricPe’s footprint across India and global markets. This announcement comes on the back of the company’s recent partnership announcement with proptech unicorn, NoBroker, to set up 100,000 charging points this year.

Speaking on this leadership addition, Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe, said, “We are thrilled to have Krishnan as part of the ElectricPe family. His proven track record of heading large, cross-functional operational teams across B2C and B2B companies in the mobility, eCommerce and logistics industries will play a critical role in strengthening the strategic partnerships that align with our growing platform. His experience spanning over a decade helping scale startups to international marketplaces will help us meet the growing demand the EV market is experiencing in India and globally.”

“I am really excited to be a part of the team and look forward to building India’s largest and most trusted e-mobility network along with Avinash and Raghav. I am passionate about India’s internet and startup economy and look forward to shaping the electric ecosystem through ElectricPe. I believe that the best is yet to come!” said Krishnan Sekar, COO, ElectricPe.

Krishnan Sekar has over 15 years of professional experience. He has been a part of the growing Indian startup industry and has scaled Indian and international marketplaces at Ola and BlackBuck. He was instrumental in Ola’s expansion to the global markets in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Krishnan’s strengths lie in building teams and businesses from scratch with a track record of managing multi-million-dollar businesses at scale. Through his cumulative experience, he has built an overall book size of $300 million in the Indian and International B2C market.

Krishnan aims to create an accessible and sustainable electric mobility ecosystem at ElectricPe. He holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Pune University.