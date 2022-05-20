KPIT’s new Michigan software excellence centre to help accelerate vehicle development

KPIT Technologies, a leading software supplier for automotive and mobility ecosystem has strengthened its presence in the United States with a new software excellence centre in Michigan.

This the company says will help accelerate software-defined vehicle development for mobility OEM giants and Tier 1s within the US.

The new centre will enable teams to work closely with OEMs and Tier 1s, who have decades of partnership with KPIT and technology companies disrupting the mobility ecosystem. It is already home to cutting-edge software-defined vehicle work that helps KPIT’s clients succeed in their journey toward connected, autonomous, shared, and electric technologies.

Sachin Tikekar, Joint MD and Member of the Board, KPIT Technologies said, “Our vision is to reimagine mobility with our clients, talent and partners. We ventured into the US two decades ago with a small presence. Over the years, it has been extremely gratifying to have our strategic clients, alliances, and investors, partner with us together in our journey of growth. As the mobility industry stands at the crux of exciting times, our expanded presence will help us further engage deeply with our clients. We will further drive value through our transformational solutions.”

Chinmay Pandit, Head of US Geography, KPIT Technologies said, “The US is one of our most promising geographies. We are looking at significant growth and will add over 300 roles in the near term. Our work with global leaders, including cutting-edge technology, demands top talent at scale. Our academic alliances with universities across the US will help us engage top-notch local engineers. Our centre will enable our teams to jumpstart their career growth paths through exciting opportunities, as well as help serve our clients better.”