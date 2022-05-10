KPIT to open Software Excellence Centre in Kochi

KPIT Technologies will add over 200 roles immediately and plans significant additions soon. KPIT’s hiring drive at Kochi will take place between 19th to 21st May 2022.

KPIT Technologies Ltd announced the development of the Software Excellence Centre in Kochi. The Centre will be developed along with PathPartner Technology, which joined the KPIT family in 2021.

KPIT’s partnership with global OEMs and Tier 1s and focus on building software-defined vehicles consistently creates new opportunities in the automotive and mobility domain. The Software Excellence Center in Kochi will add over 200 roles immediately and plans significant additions soon.

Rajesh Janwadkar, SVP, and Member of Executive Board, KPIT Technologies, said, “We are excited to scale operations in Kochi. We plan to tap into talent in different hubs of India and continue to look for engineers who are passionate about automotive technologies.”

He added, “Today’s skilled talent demands quality and challenging

work, autonomy, with a clear purpose. Kochi Center expansion will offer a great combination of challenge, culture, and growth for talent in the region and people who wish to move closer home.”