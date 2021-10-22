KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

KPIT Technologies and ZF Group have announced a partnership to develop a middleware solution for the mobility ecosystem. The lack of such a solution can potentially delay vehicle development and escalate technology spending.

By:October 22, 2021 2:35 PM
kpit zf group partnership

KPIT Technologies and ZF Group announced that they will cooperate for joint development for a middleware solution for the mobility ecosystem. The continual increase in software complexity coupled with high-performance computing infrastructure needs a robust and dependable middleware solution. The lack of such a solution can potentially delay vehicle development and escalate technology spending. 

Built with the software expertise of KPIT paired with ZF’s strong understanding of vehicle systems, a mature, modular middleware solution that can be deployed across OEMs represents a transformative opportunity for the mobility ecosystem. This cooperation will also bring onboard solutions from other technology companies, including semiconductor specialists, software companies, cloud services and start-ups. 

Kishor Patil, the CEO of KPIT Technologies, said, “We are very excited to cooperate with ZF for developing an industry-leading middleware solution. OEMs want to explore open and scalable middleware solutions that can set the foundation for the future generation of vehicles and bring significant quality and productivity improvements. An appropriate middleware solution will help OEMs and our mobility customers to transition well to solid central computer architecture.”

“Together, we bring software expertise, systems understanding, and knowledge of OEMs and mobility customer needs. This development cooperation for middleware solutions will add immense value to our global automotive and mobility customers and significantly shorten the time for the development cycles”.

Dirk Walliser, SVP Corporate R&D at ZF Group, said, “The next generation of vehicles that come into the market will feature electric drives, a high degree of automated functions as well as connectivity, and they will be software-defined. Using what we jointly develop with KPIT, we can offer our automotive customers even more comprehensive software solutions that fit seamlessly together with our system portfolio for the software-defined vehicle: high-performance computing, software, intelligent sensors and smart actuators.”

