KPIT to invest in middleware solutions to help OEMs develop, deploy and update software faster

KPIT, independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, has announced that it will invest in middleware solutions to help OEMs develop, deploy, and update software faster.

KPIT, independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced that it will develop and enhance middleware technologies and infrastructure to accelerate clients’ journey towards software-defined vehicles.

The company states, “Vehicle customer experience is deeply software-driven. There is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle.”

As OEMs are transitioning towards a central-compute architecture at a rapid pace, the automotive ecosystem is picking up the pace to build a robust and dependable software platform. This can host varied domains, such as Autonomous Driving/ADAS, Digital Cockpit, Electric Powertrain, and Body Control Module.

KPIT is looking to develop and improve technologies and infrastructure to help OEMs and Tier 1s in this transformation of vehicle architecture. It will approach the emerging challenges through solutions in software integration, architecture consulting, platform component integration, integrated tooling, and CI/CT/CD infrastructure to help OEMs quicken the stitching of diverse components together.

KPIT, in a release states, “The development process of how software is written, tested, and deployed in vehicles will significantly change and will involve globally distributed teams and newer safety standards on cybersecurity and autonomous vehicle safety. Investments will continue to be boosted in the near team to develop specific solutions and capabilities to meet these changing needs.”

KPIT’s latest investments in full-service capability, platforms, tools, and accelerators, will help its existing software integration capabilities across Autonomous Driving, Electric Powertrain, Connected Vehicle, Body Electronics, AUTOSAR, Diagnostics, and OTA.

Commenting on the same, Kishor Patil, the CEO of KPIT Technologies, said, “The main objective for KPIT in creating this focus is to help our clients rapidly and seamlessly transition to central-compute architecture. Our platforms, tools, accelerators, and methodologies offer the speed, scale, and independence required by the OEMs. We are excited to partner with and contribute to the ecosystem to help advance this transition by at least a year.”

