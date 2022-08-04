KPIT becomes a member of SOAFEE SIG

Software development and integration partner, KPIT Tech, has announced its membership in the SOAFEE SIG. The SOAFEE project aims to bring the benefits of a cloud-native development environment to address the specific challenges and constraints of the automotive domain such as functional safety, fast, and precise real-time control.

As the automotive industry is moving towards software-defined vehicles, each OEM is building its own vehicle’s OS to provide a software platform compatible with central compute architectures.

KPIT has a deep understanding of the complexities within automotive software due to new-age central-compute architectures on both the functional and architectural levels. KPIT is working on multiple middleware programs with leading OEMs to build vehicle operating systems by providing a combination of middleware development and integration services, architecture consulting services, and software accelerators.

KPIT is implementing a cloud-based Virtual Validation Platform with integrated CI/CT that enables faster-integrated testing across the V Cycle, improved time to market, efficiency, and software quality while focusing on standards-based end-to-end processes.

Through the association with the SOAFEE SIG initiatives, KPIT will be able to contribute and share its experiences concerning automotive software and reusable components, complex software integration, robust middleware platform, and cloud-based virtual test platform.

Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer and Board Member, KPIT Technologies, said, ” KPIT is excited to be a working group member of SOAFEE. We believe that with cooperation and working with the ecosystem, together we will be able to offer scalable platforms for developing software-defined vehicles. Through the SIG, we will work on decoupling software from hardware helping move to cloud-native development without needing to fundamentally rearchitect the underlying software.”