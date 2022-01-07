KPIT and dSPACE partner to offer solutions for smart charging of EVs

KPIT Technologies and dSPACE have teamed up to offer solutions for the smart charging of electric vehicles. With this collaboration, KPIT and dSPACE offer a one-stop solution for their clients.

KPIT Technologies and dSPACE, a provider of simulation and validation solutions, have teamed up to offer a comprehensive solutions test suite for smart charging. The combination of KPIT conformance test libraries for the dSPACE hardware component – the DS5366 Smart Charging Interface enables this comprehensive solution suite.

Robust validation and testing of the charging technologies are paramount for faster expansion of charging infrastructure. With this collaboration, KPIT and dSPACE offer a one-stop solution for their clients. The combination of software and hardware competencies brought together by KPIT and dSPACE offers comprehensive testing options for the mobility ecosystem.

KPIT developed an extensive, ready-to-use suite of conformance test libraries that works seamlessly with the dSPACE Smart Charging Solution. The test suites comply with global standards, such as DIN 70122, ISO 15118 – 4/5, GB/T 34658, and CHAdeMO.

dSPACE’s test platform includes the Smart Charging Interface Software with a Simulink model simulating the behaviour of the electric vehicle supply equipment, predefined layouts for dSPACE ControlDesk, and the DS5366 Smart Charging Interface card for powerline-based communication.

As an open test solution, the Smart Charging Conformance Test Solution flexibly adapts to the functionality of the device under test (DUT), has an intuitive graphical user interface, and provides automated test execution and detailed reports. The smart charging solution suite enables automotive OEMs and charging station companies to accelerate the development and testing of technologies involved in the electric vehicle charging process.

The test libraries are not limited to the ones defined in the standard. The entire setup is easy to integrate with in-house or existing tools. The test suite can be used for charging communication, power tests for charging, and other electrification applications. The companies are working towards launching ready-to-use suites for upcoming standards such as ISO 15118-20, SAE J2984, SAE J2593-2, GB/T 34657-2, and ChaoJi.

Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer and Member of Board, KPIT Technologies,– “We are excited to collaborate with dSPACE. The focus and expertise dSPACE brings together for validation hardware and solutions will be a great combination and offer mobility ecosystem key technology components in their electrification roadmap. This will compliment KPITs focus on powertrain software for two decades and experience of working on leading electrification programs.”

Markus Ploeger, Director of Electromobility & Electric Drives at dSPACE explained “KPIT brings the know-how of an experienced software system integrator to the partnership. Together, we will support our customers in the automotive industry in getting charging technologies market-ready faster. The development of the joint offering has resulted in a solution that ensures a smooth user experience and takes into account all major global norms and standards, thereby enabling comprehensive testing for the increasingly complex charging technologies.”