KPIT acquires vehicle diagnostics specialist SOMIT

KPIT Technologies, a global vehicle software development and integration company has acquired SOMIT Solutions, a cloud-based vehicle diagnostics specialist. This the company says will pave the way for new possibilities in the automotive aftersales market and will address higher value shares.

SOMIT’s cloud-based platform is said to feature an intuitive diagnostics solution that will enhance a technician’s user experience and improve service quality by increasing the ratio of first-time-right repairs.

Kishor Patil, co-founder, CEO, and MD, KPIT Technologies said, ” We are very excited to welcome SOMIT Solutions to the KPIT family. SOMIT has created a niche for themselves in the challenger EV OEM segment. Their cloud-based platform complements KPITs existing after-sales platform to offer a more integrated solution for the benefit of our T25 clients. KPITs strategic T25 clients will benefit immensely. Generating revenue through the lifecycle of a vehicle is a key priority for OEMs. SOMIT and KPIT will better enable their OEM clients in realising this strategic objective. This will be one of the fastest-growing market opportunities in the next 3-5 years.”

Julian Soanes, founder and CEO, SOMIT solutions said, “We are thrilled to join forces with KPIT. KPITs’ global leadership in the mobility ecosystem and complementary expertise in vehicle diagnostics will help us to offer holistic solutions to clients. Our vision to build cloud-based, scalable diagnostics and after-sales solutions that offer comprehensive coverage will be strengthened by KPIT. Together we will create leadership and innovation in this business segment.”