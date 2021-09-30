Komaki X1 gets a big price cut: Now India’s most affordable electric scooter with 120 km range

Komaki Electric Vehicles has slashed prices for its scooters, which is available in the market for less than ₹60,000 (Lithium-ion battery) and under ₹45,000 (Gel battery). The scooter offers a range of up to 120 km per charge.

Komaki Electric Vehicles had launched the Komaki XGT-X1 in June of last year. The vehicle is available in the market for less than ₹60,000 (Lithium-ion battery) and under ₹45,000 (Gel battery). Komaki has already sold around 25,000 units of its model XGT-X1 and has a range of scooters that include 12 license exempted models and three registration models.

The Komaki XGT-X1 is equipped with telescopic front suspension, an anti-theft lock system, a massive boot, a smart dash, sensors to help self diagnose the scooter remotely, a comfortable seat, and a remote lock amongst others. The company has also launched a new battery that offers a range of 100–120 km per charge in Eco mode.

Speaking about the launch, Gunjan Malhotra, the Director of Komaki Electric Division, said, “Years and years of research and development went into the creation of this model, and we’re delighted to finally launch it in the market. As always, we’ve focused on affordability while packing the vehicle with amazing features that are exclusive to Komaki Electric Vehicles.”

“Given how the petrol prices and pollution levels are rising, I believe it’s about time we start switching to electric vehicles. People are beginning to embrace the change and as the charging infrastructure gets better, we’ll see more and more electric vehicles on our roads. It’s indeed the future we should look forward to.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.