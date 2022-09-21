Kinetic Green partners with Tata Capital to offer instant loans for electric two-wheelers

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, an Indian EV manufacturer, has partnered with Tata Capital to enable customers looking to buy Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers get access to digitally enabled loans at Kinetic Green dealerships across India.

Kinetic Green has so far designed, manufactured and cumulatively sold over 45,000 electric vehicles and has marked sales of Rs 500 crores.

The company said, the loan disbursement is seamless as loan decisions can be given in flat 15 minutes. Through this collaboration, customers will get an attractive interest rate, loan up to 85 percent of two-wheeler value, repayment period of up to 36 months and low EMI scheme as per customer eligibility.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “With attractive financing options provided by Tata Capital the partnership will further favour the green mobility shift, leading to a seamless ownership experience.”

Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, Tata Capital Financial Services said, “With our easy and affordable financing solutions, we want to make EV adoption easier for Kinetic Green’s two-wheeler buyers. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Kinetic Green.”

Kinetic Green develops ARAI approved electric 3-wheeler as well as Lithium-ion battery technology on their autos in India. The mission of Kinetic Green is providing mobility for millions. The company has over 500+ dealerships catering to customers over 20+ states in India.