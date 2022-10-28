Kinetic Green collaborates with IndusInd Bank for EV financing schemes

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions have partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer financing for their range of electric two-wheelers.

Through this partnership, Kinetic Green aims to penetrate deep rural parts of the country by providing access to digitally enabled loans from IndusInd Bank across Kinetic Green dealerships in India.

Under the scheme, customers will get up to 100 percent LTV (loan to value), at attractive interest rates and flexible tenures. The program enables financing options for both salaried and self-employed customers.

The scheme also provides quick turnaround time for in-principal approval with its digital process with minimal documentation.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green, said, “The company’s vision is to provide green mobility to the masses. IndusInd Bank will be a strong asset to our electric vehicle ecosystem to deliver banking and payments the way customers want.”

A.G. Sriram, Head – Consumer Finance, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Kinetic Green on their EV journey. Over the years, we have offered differentiated financing solutions, this collaboration is a significant step toward IndusInd Bank’s vision of Green Mobility.”