Kinetic Green appoints Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive VP for two-wheeler business

Pune-headquartered Kinetic Green, one of the leading players in the electric two- and three-wheeler segment has appointed Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice-President for its two-wheeler business.

Bhatt has over 21 years of experience in the automotive industry and has worked Piaggio Group and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), where he is said to be instrumental in implementing the business transformation strategy toward premium and profitability for the brand and business.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the electric two-wheeler SBU and head the Sales, Marketing, Service, and Spares functions.

He will look after strategic planning, retail sales, business development, customer satisfaction, new market development, marketing & brand strategy, advertising & promotion, channel management, strategic finance tie-ups, team building, market intelligence, and market research, as well as sales training.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “We are glad to have Vijay onboard, and we are optimistic that he will add more speed to our EV journey. He comes with two decades of an admirable experience in the auto industry. In this illustrious career, he has donned many hats and has great knowledge in sales & marketing, channel management, p&l management, and product development in both domestic and international markets.”

Vijay Bhatt said, “I am delighted to become a part of the Kinetic Green family. The prestigious Kinetic Green is leading the EV revolution in India, and I am proud to be a part of the journey. Together we will take the country towards a green future!”

He is an engineering graduate in the Mechanical stream from MIT Aurangabad, and has also pursued Senior Management Program from IIM, Kolkata, and MMS (Marketing) from Malviya National Institute of Technology.