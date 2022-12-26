Kinetic Engineering to start production of chassis and other components for E-Luna

Pune-based Kinetic Engineering (KEL), the flagship company of the Kinetic Group, will start production of components for the E-Luna, an electric moped planned to be launched by its sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions.

It was 50 years ago, Kinetic Engineering launched the Luna – priced that time at Rs 2,000 which made it one of the most efficient, affordable, convenient transportation solution in India. At its peak, the Luna saw sales of 2,000 units per day, commanding a 95 percent market share in the moped category.

Kinetic Engineering has developed all the major subassemblies for the E-Luna including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm and has set up a dedicated production line with an initial capacity of 5,000 sets per month.

The welding for these critical and various parts will be done through a new line of over 30 welding machines set up in an exclusive shop within the plant. All the assemblies will be fully finished, duly painted in its vast factory at Ahmednagar. To meet the requirements, the company has invested over Rs 3 crore in upgrading its paint shop, press and fabrication shops. The parts for E-Luna shall add significantly to KEL’s topline at about Rs 30 crore annual estimation, beginning first quarter next year.

Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering said “It is amazing that the iconic Luna is coming back in its E-Avatar! We are very proud to be making all the major subassemblies of the same and be a part of this legacy! At its peak Luna was selling over 2000 nos per day. I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar. We expect this business to add over Rs 30 crore annually over the next 2-3 years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment. KEL is emerging as a one stop shop for all the major mechanical subassemblies for electric two- and three-wheelers, which have witnessed explosive growth over the past 12 months.”