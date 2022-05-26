Kinetic Engineering reports 43 percent growth in Q4 FY22

Kinetic Engineering, part of the Kinetic Group, announced its Q4 FY22 earnings, which saw a growth of 43 percent, compared to the same time last year. Kinetic Engineering earned Rs 124.35 crore, up from Rs 87.03 crore in revenue last year.

Kinetic Engineering also saw an increase in EBDITA of 106 percent, at Rs 14.59 crore compared to last year’s Rs 7.11 crore. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 154 lakh for the year 2021-22, which is the company’s first full year of net profit in 15 years.

The company’s Quarter-on-Quarter revenue from operations saw an increase of 14 percent, at Rs 33.82 crore in Q4 and earned a net profit of Rs 63 lakh compared to Rs 13 lakh in the previous quarter.

Speaking on the results, Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, said, “The strategy being pursued by the company has started giving positive results and we strongly believe that the company will maintain a sustained profitability trend despite extremely volatile commodity prices, which pose a serious challenge.”