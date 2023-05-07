KidZania and TVS launch India’s first racing experience centre for young riders

KidZania India, a children’s edutainment park, has announced a new partnership with TVS, to introduce the TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Mumbai and KidZania Delhi NCR.

The partnership will see TVS curate an experience centre at KidZania’s parks to provide young park visitors with a safe and controlled environment to experience the excitement of racing.

The racing experience centre features real-life tracks, high-tech simulators, and authentic racing gear, to provide an immersive experience for children. Set to become a popular experience at KidZania, the aim is to inspire a passion for racing and provide children with an opportunity to learn about the sport in a fun and engaging way.

To create an innovative and engaging experience, KidZania has devised three engaging role-plays tailored to inspire a passion for racing and instil the values that make a champion racer. The experience centre will include activities for different age groups to maintain interest and harness learning.

Activities such as bike assembly will encourage team participation, while the design studio and assembly point will provide in-depth knowledge about racing motorbikes. The racing simulators will give young visitors a sense of achievement through their first racing licence and a podium photo-op.

Announcing the launch of the experience centre today, Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer – KidZania India said, “The partnership between KidZania and TVS Motor Company represents not just a collaboration but a convergence of two distinct cultures – KidZania’s focus on experiential learning and interactive play, combined with TVS Motor’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, creating a truly unique and exciting opportunity for children to explore the world of racing and mobility.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate a passion for racing in the next generation.”

The experience centre provides an immersive and interactive platform for visitors to engage in this activity zone. To ensure the safety and quality of the experience, the racing experience centre follows specific guidelines.

For instance, eight children are welcomed at one go for a 15-minute activity, where they will be given a briefing session conducted by the supervisor on TVS racing history and the different activities available. Children can choose from four different role-plays, namely RR 310 assembly, RR 310 Design, TVS Racer using TVS Racing Simulator, and TVS Racing Racetrack.

They will get to participate in these activities within the stipulated time allocated by the brand and are required to finish in time. All participants will receive a memento/souvenir – a photograph with a frame – making their experience a cherished memory.