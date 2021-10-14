Kia celebrates Sonet’s success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

Kia celebrates the Sonet's first anniversary in India by launching the Kia Sonet Anniversary edition, priced at ₹10.79 lakh onwards. The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is available in four variants with four colour choices.

By:October 14, 2021 2:29 PM
kia sonet anniversary edition launched in india

Kia Sonet Anniversary edition launched in India to celebrate the Sonet’s first anniversary in India. The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is available in four trims, which include four transmission options, two engine options, and four colour choices. The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is priced at ₹10.79 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Kia Sonet has proven to be a successful model for the South Korean carmaker, as it has sold over 1 lakh units in one year.

Kia Sonet Anniversary edition price

Kia Sonet Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 6iMT – ₹10,79,000
Kia Sonet Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 7DCT – ₹11,49,000
Kia Sonet Diesel 1.5 CRDi WGT 6MT – ₹11,09,000
Kia Sonet Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT 6AT – ₹11,89,000

The new Kia Sonet Anniversary edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents, along with Aurochs side skid plates. The Sonet also gets the tangerine accents on the side door garnish and centre wheel caps, along with an anniversary edition emblem. The Anniversary edition Sonet is offered in four exterior colours – Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver, and Gravity grey.

Speaking about the launch, Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia India said, “The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia’s success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India’s highest-selling compact SUVs. To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet. Carved out of sheer design excellence, the Anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to our young-at-heart customers.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Kia celebrates Sonet's success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

Kia celebrates Sonet's success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

Jaguar Land Rover trials world's first blockchain tech for leather supply chain

Jaguar Land Rover trials world's first blockchain tech for leather supply chain

Companies must focus on de-risking their supply chain — Venkat Subramaniam, SKF India

Companies must focus on de-risking their supply chain — Venkat Subramaniam, SKF India

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India: Priced at Rs 9.35 lakh

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India: Priced at Rs 9.35 lakh

Audi Q5 now made in India, production commences at Aurangabad plant

Audi Q5 now made in India, production commences at Aurangabad plant

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched at Rs 69,500 with smart new features

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched at Rs 69,500 with smart new features

BMW launches its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT priced at ₹9.95 lakh

BMW launches its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT priced at ₹9.95 lakh

Tata installs electric chargers at Worli bus depot, fourth BEST depot to be completely electrified

Tata installs electric chargers at Worli bus depot, fourth BEST depot to be completely electrified

Hydrogen power will see significant opportunities in the heavy-duty transportation market — Anand Chordia, Air Products

Hydrogen power will see significant opportunities in the heavy-duty transportation market — Anand Chordia, Air Products

MG launches its most advanced mid-size SUV In India, the Astor

MG launches its most advanced mid-size SUV In India, the Astor

Amidst the Covid outbreak, we have added over 800 dealerships -- Tsang-Chih Chu, Maxxis Tyres

Amidst the Covid outbreak, we have added over 800 dealerships -- Tsang-Chih Chu, Maxxis Tyres

Growth in automotive aftermarket: Small auto parts manufacturers can help

Growth in automotive aftermarket: Small auto parts manufacturers can help

SMR acquires major stake in Nanchang JMCG Mekra Lang Vehicle Mirror Co

SMR acquires major stake in Nanchang JMCG Mekra Lang Vehicle Mirror Co

Magenta, BSES sign MoU to launch smart charging solutions using 'ChargeGrid'

Magenta, BSES sign MoU to launch smart charging solutions using 'ChargeGrid'

Extensive EV Adoption in India to give boost to quality air and health by 2040

Extensive EV Adoption in India to give boost to quality air and health by 2040

All-new TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at ₹73,400

All-new TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at ₹73,400

September 2021 vehicle sales: Semiconductor crisis continues to hurt vehicle sales

September 2021 vehicle sales: Semiconductor crisis continues to hurt vehicle sales

With EVs, connected car technology is an indispensable feature: Connected Mobility Summit

With EVs, connected car technology is an indispensable feature: Connected Mobility Summit

PLI Scheme: A boost to green tech & emerging investment in evolutionary thinking

PLI Scheme: A boost to green tech & emerging investment in evolutionary thinking