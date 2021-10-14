Kia celebrates Sonet’s success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

Kia celebrates the Sonet's first anniversary in India by launching the Kia Sonet Anniversary edition, priced at ₹10.79 lakh onwards. The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is available in four variants with four colour choices.

Kia Sonet Anniversary edition launched in India to celebrate the Sonet’s first anniversary in India. The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is available in four trims, which include four transmission options, two engine options, and four colour choices. The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is priced at ₹10.79 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Kia Sonet has proven to be a successful model for the South Korean carmaker, as it has sold over 1 lakh units in one year.

Kia Sonet Anniversary edition price

Kia Sonet Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 6iMT – ₹10,79,000

Kia Sonet Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 7DCT – ₹11,49,000

Kia Sonet Diesel 1.5 CRDi WGT 6MT – ₹11,09,000

Kia Sonet Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT 6AT – ₹11,89,000

The new Kia Sonet Anniversary edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents, along with Aurochs side skid plates. The Sonet also gets the tangerine accents on the side door garnish and centre wheel caps, along with an anniversary edition emblem. The Anniversary edition Sonet is offered in four exterior colours – Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver, and Gravity grey.

Speaking about the launch, Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia India said, “The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia’s success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India’s highest-selling compact SUVs. To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet. Carved out of sheer design excellence, the Anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to our young-at-heart customers.”

