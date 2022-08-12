Kia Seltos crosses 3-lakh sales milestone in less than three years in India

Kia India has announced that its flagship mid-sized SUV, Kia Seltos has crossed the 3-lakh sales milestone in the country. The company further said that the Seltos became the fastest SUV to have achieved this feat, having taken less than 3 years to achieve the milestone.



Kia India is all set to celebrate its 3rd anniversary in India on 22nd August’22, marking the completion of three years since the Seltos was launched in India.

The Kia Seltos is the most popular Kia product in India, accounting for close to 60% of the company’s total sales in the country. Besides its journey in the Indian domestic market, the Seltos has also shown a strong demand in the overseas market as well, with 103,033 Seltos exported to more than 91 countries, from the Kia India Anantapur plant till date.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, ”Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in the country’s top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country. We are happy to see today that Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers.”

He further added, “Very recently, we introduced six airbags as standard on the Seltos, which was yet again a segment first offering. With such regular updates in our products, and a strong customer centric approach, we are very optimistic about continuing our growth momentum and emerge as a much stronger brand in the days to come.”

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing close to 60% to the overall sales. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%.

For customers, the most popular variant is HTX Petrol, and the most popular colour is White, while buying the Seltos. The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Seltos is balanced, with around 46% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Seltos.