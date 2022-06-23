Kia India’s 4th training centre opens in Kolkata

The facility is equipped to handle soft skill training and technical training. It is also equipped with a role-playing area, body & paint, and EV repair training. The new training centre is fully digitised and can broadcast virtual training across dealerships. Kia India’s new training centre is capable of training dealer staff to handle EV queries enabling them to provide a hassle-free ownership experience to the company’s discerning customers.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “The new facility will offer easy access to our dealer personnel from East and Northeast regions who used to come to Faridabad earlier for their training.”

The Korean carmaker already operates three training centres, each covering a 25,000 square feet footprint across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Faridabad. Each of these centres is well-equipped with modern facilities and equipment and offers specialised training and skill enhancement to Kia dealer technicians. Through these 3 existing facilities, the company has imparted more than 56,000 person-days training to upskill almost 10,000 dealer personnel. The training centres are also optimised to conduct virtual training across the network, training about 2,500 dealer staff virtually during the peak pandemic.

Given the slew of disruptive products introduced by the company, as well as the stream of launches planned in the coming years, the centre will serve as a significant link in keeping service technicians and sales personnel up to date on the company’s offerings.