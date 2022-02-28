Kia India Starts Third Shift At its Anantapur plant

South Korean Car manufacturer, Kia India has announced that it will start the third shift at its state-of-the-art Anantapur plant.

South Korean Car manufacturer, Kia India has announced that it will start the third shift at its state-of-the-art Anantapur plant today.

In light of the increasing demand for Kia cars in the country, the company has decided to ramp up its production to full capacity of 3 lakh cars annually.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant. We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets. India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here. As a committed carmaker, it is our duty to ensure faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of third shift will ensure just that.”

Kia India recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports.

The company has exported cars to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific, since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019 and has also become the number 1 UV exporter in the country in 2021.