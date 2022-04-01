Kia India Records Domestic Sales Of 22,622 Units, Registers 18.4% YoY Growth

Kia India, achieved its best-ever monthly sales, registering 22,622 unit sales in March 2022 with a YoY growth of 18.44 %. The Seltos remained the company’s best-seller with 8,415 unit sales, while the newly launched Carens picked pace, registering 7,008 unit dispatches.

The Sonet and the Carnival also recorded healthy sales, contributing 6,871 and 328 units to KIN’s overall March 2022 tally. The brand remains strong in the list of 5 best-selling car brands in the country, with a 7% market share in the domestic PV market in March. Kia India also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, clocking 60,062 unit domestic dispatches with quarterly 9.5% YoY growth.

Kia India concluded the FY21-22 with 1,86,787 unit sales despite the global supply chain disruption due to the semiconductor shortage. The brand registered a growth of 20% YoY, which is much above the industry average. The Seltos and the Sonet contributed 51% and 40% respectively to KIN’s FY22 total domestic sales.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “2022 has been a good year for us so far as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers’ hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services. We thank our customers for their unwavering faith in us so far.”

He further added, “While we are happy with the growing demand for Kia Cars in the country, we are well aware of the long waiting periods and hence we have commenced the production in three shifts at our Anantapur facility. We are still in the recovery phase, as the semiconductor shortage remains a concern, which has affected our planned production. However, we assure our customers that we are vigilant of the trends globally and taking adequate measures to keep the waiting periods in check. “

The newly launched Kia Carens recently crossed the 50,000 bookings milestone. On the other hand, the vehicle has registered 12,117 unit sales in just one and half months of the launch.

The company recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019. The brand also became the number 1 UV exporter in the country in 2021.