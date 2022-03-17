Kia India introduces multiple sales and aftersales initiatives for Carens’ customers

In their bid to make Kia Carens further more accessible to the customers, Kia India has announced multiple sales and aftersales initiatives.

Kia India, one of the growing carmakers in the country, has announced multiple sales and aftersales initiatives, exclusive to Kia Carens customers. The company has introduced a ‘My Convenience Plus’ programme, offering comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to customers. Adding to this, the company has also launched attractive value added products, exclusive to Carens’ customers, giving various convenience benefits. This, coupled with multiple finance schemes, will make the Kia Carens further more accessible to customers.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has always strived to offer great products and services to our customers by providing them a differentiated experience in everything we do. With unique sales and aftersales initiatives like My Convenience Plus and multiple new value propositions, we want to take the Kia brand experience closer to our customers. A car purchase is an emotional decision in our country, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure complete peace of mind to our customers at every step of their car ownership journey.”

‘My Convenience Plus’ is an exclusive aftersales initiative for Carens customers that offers a bundled package covering periodic maintenance, extended warranty, road side assistance including tyre alloy protection, thereby giving a comprehensive coverage to customers and a complete peace of mind. The customers are provided with options and can choose from Premium and Luxury package, which gives the coverage for 4 and 5 years respectively. The initiative gives additional benefit to customers offering inflation protection in service cost, pan India validity, personalization, transparency and flexibility.

Keeping the convenience of customers in mind and making products easily assessable, Kia India has announced multiple value propositions for Carens customers.

Care Shield: Offering an almost no question asked accidental repair option.

Care Shield+: Reimbursement of expenses up to INR 1 lakh, incurred while defending legal claim as result of an accident covering a maximum of two events.

Convenience of Engine Protection arising from incorrect refuelling by customer.

Additionally, the company has also introduced attractive finance schemes including 10% cashback on online booking (With ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards), On-road financing starting as low as 7.10%, and 100% processing charge waiver with select partners.

Kia India also recently launched an integrated customer communication application ‘MyKia’ to enhance the overall customer ownership experience and provide multiple benefits including Sales, Service, Customer rewards amongst other vital features. Using the MyKia app, customers can take care of every aspect of their car ownership journey. The app also offers an exclusive reward program for existing customers, offering exclusive discounts on various consumer brands across different categories like Fashion, Travel, F&B, Electronics, and Lifestyle etc. This is in addition to the recently launched WhatsApp communication platform with customers.