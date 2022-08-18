Kia India inaugurated a 240kWh DC fast charger for electric passenger vehicles at its Kochi dealership. Kia customers can access the fast-charger just by paying per usage.

The company says it will also accommodate the charging needs of EVs from other OEMs at these fast-charging stations. Further building on the recent launch of Gurgaon’s fastest 150kWh charger for passenger cars in July 2022, this is an additional initiative.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers.”

The Korean automaker recently launched its first fully electric car the Kia EV6 in India, which is based on the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) and features Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a claimed range of 528km on a full charge. The EV6 can be charged 10-80 percent in as little as 18 minutes using a 350 kW charger.

As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

Till date, Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. The OEM has sold over 2 lakh connected cars in India, which makes it amongst the top leaders in the connected car space. The brand has a widespread network of 339 touchpoints and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.

In terms of wholesales, Kia India dispatched 22,022 units in July, up 47 percent from the 15,016 units sold in July 2021. The automaker sold 8,451 units of Seltos and 7,215 units of Sonet last month. Additionally, it sold 5,978 units of Carens and 288 units of Carnival.

