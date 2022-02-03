Kia India Exports Over 1 Lakh Units Since September 2019

Since 2019, Kia India has exported over 1 lakh units to the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and Asia-Pacific. Currently, the share of exports of Seltos and Sonet stands at 77% and 23% respectively.

Kia India surpassed another milestone by registering 1 lakh vehicles in exports since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019. The company achieved this figure in less than two and a half years, reiterating its commitment to developing India as an export hub.

The company exported the Seltos and Sonet to 91 countries in the regions of the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and Asia-Pacific. Currently, the share of exports of Seltos and Sonet stands at 77% and 23% respectively. The brand also customised its shipping units, especially as per the export market requirements.

From the beginning till January 2022 the company has exported an accumulated 1,01,734 vehicles. In CY2021, the company shipped over 46,261 units, registering a 23% Y-o-Y increase in exports. Kia India also became the number 1 UV exporter in the country, with a market share of over 25%. Furthermore, the brand also ranked third in the overall PV segment, acquiring a market share of close to 9%.

Commenting on this milestone, Tae-Jin- Park, the MD & CEO of Kia India said, “India is a strategic geography for Kia Corporation, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of developing India as a manufacturing and export hub. To meet the world’s growing demand for SUVs, our hi-tech Anantapur plant has become one of the most critical production hubs for compact and medium-sized SUVs.”

He added, “We are extremely pleased that our India-centric models, Seltos and Sonet, have performed admirably in the international market; highlighting the fact that our Indian products are truly global in nature. We are now excited to continue building on this positive momentum with India manufacturing facility being the mother plant for Carens, serving the world.”