Kia India enables after sales initiatives on ‘My Kia’ app

Kia India launched its digitised Omni channel aftersales initiative – Ownership Programs Online Sales. Aimed at offering utmost transparency and flexibility to the customers, the Ownership Programs Online Sales empowers Kia customers to purchase different Service/Ownership Offerings/Programs, such as extended warranty, my convenience, accessories from the My Kia app.

In addition, the program also enables customers to monitor their car services availed for the ownership program in real-time.

The ’Ownership Programs Online Sales’ is now available for customers using the MyKia app based on Android or iOS platforms. Customers can download the My Kia app or update the app from the marketplace of the aforementioned platforms.

MyKia, as the company claims, is an industry-first integrated customer communication platform launched in March this year. The app aims to offer a seamless experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey.

Using the MyKia app, customers can also request a test drive, get a quote, get a video consultation through Digi-Connect, and book a Kia car, all in the comfort of their homes. Several other vital features are available on the app, such as Kia News, Service appointment and notifications, Digi Wallet, My car dashboard, etc.

Kia India has completed over 6.3 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including 5 lakh domestic sales and over 1.5 lakh exports. With over 2 lakh connected cars on Indian roads. The brand has a widespread network of 339 touchpoints and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.