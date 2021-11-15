Kia discontinues 9-seater Carnival: Launches new 6-seat version for ₹28.95 lakh

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India for ₹28.95 lakh. The South Korean carmaker has discontinued the nine-seater variant of the Carnival, and the MPV is available in six, seven, or eight-seater configurations.

Kia has introduced a six-seater version of the Carnival MPV in India, priced at ₹28.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The new six-seater version of the Kia Carnival is available with captain seats in the second and third rows. The carmaker has also discontinued the nine-seater variant of the MPV, owing to low demands compared to what the South Korean carmaker expected in India.

After the new revamp in its lineup, the Kia Carnival is available in a total of four trims – Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus – while the vehicle itself is being offered in six, seven, or eight-seater configurations. The new six-seater version of the Kia Carnival aims at elevating the luxury quotient, as the captain seats in the second and third rows offer better comfort. The six-seater also offers more boot space compared to the other seating configurations at 540-litres, and when the seats are folded, the Carnival offers 2,759-litres of space.

Apart from the seating arrangement, other equipment such as LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, 8-inch infotainment system, powered tailgate, electric sunroof, LED interior lights, leatherette seats, sliding third-row seats, front parking sensors, side and curtain airbags, and more.

In terms of power, too, the new six-seater Carnival retains the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that powers the front wheels.

