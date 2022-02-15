Kia Carens seven-seater launched in India for INR 8.99 lakh onwards. The Carens is available in five variants with a choice of three engine options and three gearbox choices.

The much-awaited Kia Carens, the South Korean carmaker’s seven-seater, launched in India for INR 8.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Kia Carens made its global debut in December last year and is the fourth product offering from Kia after the Seltos, Carnival, and the Sonet.

The Kia Carens is available in five variants and with three engine options, prices ranging from INR 8.99 lakh to INR 16.99 lakh. As per the carmaker, the Carens has already garnered 19,089 bookings.

Kia Carens introductory pricing, ex-showroom

Speaking about the styling, the new Kia Carens features the carmaker’s ‘Opposites United’, design philosophy. The seven-seater Kia gets a split front LED headlight, Kia’s trademark ‘Tiger Face’, LED DRLs and tail lamps, and an LED strip across the boot. In line with other Kia models, the new Carens portrays a sporty, muscular design.

The Kia Carens offers the longest wheelbase in the segment, which consists of the Hyundai Alcazar, its closest rival, and vehicles from other manufacturers like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and the Tata Safari.

Inside, the new Carens seven-seater is well-equipped. The Kia gets a 10.2-inch infotainment system with connected features and smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker Bose music system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, cruise control, rear-seat table with cupholders, one-touch folding second-row seats, a digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a sunroof amongst others.

On the safety front, the Carens gets six airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, downhill brake control, disc brakes for all four wheels, ABS, and EBD.

Powering the new Kia Carens will be the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines found under the hood of the Kia Seltos. The petrol engine makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, while the diesel unit makes identical horsepower, but 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Carens also gets the company’s 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill that develops 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque.

Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with the diesel engine and a standard 6-speed manual with the petrol variant. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant gets either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters.