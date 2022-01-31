Kia Carens production begins in India: Launch in February 2022

The production of the Kia Carens has commenced at Kia’s Anantapur facility in India. It will be launched in February 2022 to take on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

The all-new Kia Carens recently made its world premiere in India. Now, the Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker is all set to launch its fourth offering in the country. The production of the Kia Carens has commenced at Kia’s state-of-the-art Anantapur facility located in Andhra Pradesh, India. The first unit of the Carens has rolled out the production line ahead of its official launch which is expected to take place in February 2022.

Watch Video | Kia Carens Review:

Kia Carens is a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with some SUV-like design cues. Talking about its powertrain, the Carens will share the engine options with the Seltos. It will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that develops 115 hp / 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Kia Carens will also get a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 140 hp / 242 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that develops 115 hp / 250 Nm.

Both these engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and they will also get a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed AT respectively. Kia is known to offer bucket loads of features in its products and the Carens will be no different. Bookings for the same are already open while the official launch will take place next month. The new Kia Carens will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are all about inspiration at Kia, and with the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am very excited about the beginning of this new journey. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India.”

He further added, “Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia, they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity, and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens.”