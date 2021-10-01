Tae-Jin Park succeeds Kookhyun Shim as MD and CEO of Kia India

Kia India has elevated Tae-Jin Park, the Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO), as the new Managing Director and CEO of Kia. He succeeds Kookhyun Shim in his new role.

By:October 1, 2021 11:01 AM
tae-jin park, ceo md, kia india

Kia India has announced that the company’s Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO), Tae-Jin Park, has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of Kia India. He succeeds Kookhyun Shim in his new role, effective on 4th October 2021. Tae-Jin Park has been associated with Kia India since January last year, however, he has been with Kia since 1987.

In his new role, Tae-Jin Park will oversee the brand’s growth and its market expansion in the country. Kia said, “He will lead the India operations and directly oversee the entire manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning and sales.” Kia’s former CEO, Kookhyun Shim, will retire from his services and move back to Korea.

Speaking about his new role, Tae-Jin Park, the new Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said, “It is my honour and absolute privilege to lead India operations and take the Kia story in the country forward, building upon the strong foundation laid by Mr Shim. India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally.”

“In our short journey in India so far, we have achieved many milestones and these achievements are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry by making a difference across the entire auto ecosystem. Our ambitious targets will not only challenge us but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research & development hub for Kia.”

