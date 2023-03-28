Kia announces community initiatives to fight climate change

Kia has started on-ground implementation of its two national community initiatives – DROP (Develop Responsible Outreach for Plastic), and Uphaar to create an impact at grassroots levels. The two initiatives are aligned with Kia’s global CSR vision of a “clean environment” and a “free and safe movement” for building a sustainable world.

While DROP aims to address the alarming concern of plastic waste and restrict its spread across landfills and water bodies, Uphaar is a tree plantation program initiated to extend support to the marginalised agrarian community and combat climate change.

The former project is active in 5 cities – Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam, while the latter is operational in 15 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking about the initiative, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “Being a responsible business is a pre-requisite for building a long-term and sustainable business in India. Since our brand relaunch in 2021, our core philosophy is all about being a ‘Movement that Inspires’ and sustainability is a very important aspect of it.”

He added, “With these two-community initiatives, we are looking at inspiring multiple communities to contribute positively to the environment and are hoping to extend its reach and impact in coming years with the help of NGOs and our partners.”

DROP

Initiated in association with the India Pollution Control Association – IPCA, the project aims to collect and recycle plastic waste in 5 cities by strengthening the plastic collection mechanism through the association and education of various stakeholders and local communities.

The brand is committed to curtailing 2500 MT of plastic waste by sensitising the communities among 100 collection points in each city. Besides this, the project will also furnish indirect benefits as a livelihood opportunity for the waste workers and aid communities in maintaining their locality and cities clean.

Uphaar

Uphaar is a tree plantation program initiated in association with Sankalptaru Foundation. The project envisions combating climate change to prevent the negative consequences on nature and humankind. By rendering support to marginalised agrarian communities, the focus is on rejuvenating the farmlands into green areas at various locations.

The plantation will not only act as a carbon sink and aid in curtailing greenhouse gases and carbon emissions but also extend support to the underprivileged farmers by bolstering their livelihood opportunities and well-being. Under this project, Kia India will plant 150,000 fruit tree saplings (Apple, Peach, Guava, Orange, Lime-orange, and Coconut) in 15 states.