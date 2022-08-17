Key skills to stand out as a technician in the evolving automotive industry

Automotive technicians are literally the ones who keep our vehicles on the road, after they have passed their prime. These mechanics, examine and fix our vehicles and guide us on the daily maintenance as well. Given the deep understamding of the vehicles and the range of vehicles that’s needed, simple hands on experience is not adequate to help make the cut

One must ideally finish an industry-oriented engineering program, such as a diploma or a degree designed solely to harness the skills of aspiring automobile technicians, to get familiar with the basics of how the current generations of vehicles function. Though information about the vehicles can also be acquired through hands-on experience, yet enrolling in such dedicated courses can help one with a focused, action-oriented training that can assist you in beginning your vocation in the industry.

Most auto technicians come from mechanical engineering backgrounds but with the evolution seen across the industry, the growing use of advanced technology in present-day cars and the surging wave of EVs across segments has necessitated the scope for innovations as well the need for in depth understanding and study of the vehicle function.

There’s a thin line that separates a good automobile technician from a great one. While one might have acquired academic knowledge on the subject, concrete on-ground training with a mix of soft skills such as good communication and problem solving can make one stand out.

Here, we list out a few skills aspiring automotive technicians should possess in order to have an advantage over other applicants.



Adaptability:



The auto industry is evolving constantly and it’ll be safe to say that no two working days in the auto sector are alike. Auto technicians with the ability to adapt to the emerging changes and trends is a key demand in the industry at present. One must be flexible and ready to take on new challenges while dealing with a customer, diagnosing a vehicle, manufacturing or repairing one.



Diagnostic skills:



Customers are often stressed when they bring their broken cars to the workshop. The best technicians are masters at diagnosing the problem quickly and immediately start working to resolve it. Be it brake issues, ignition problems, engine breakdowns or a mix of other problems, a good technician should be able to identify the problem, use his mechanical and technological skills to fix it. Not just resolving the existing problems but foreseeing mechanical issues and communicating ways to prevent them is another plus.

Professionalism:



While having subject knowledge, technical and mechanical knowledge along with communication skills has become a necessity in the industry. It is important for an automotive technician to have a professional appoach. The technicians should dress appropriately and should treat the visitors or customers with respect. One should also show empathy while upholding the company’s values. For the customers, the technicians and workers are the face of the organisation and thus it is advisable to put your best foot forward.

Ability to tap latest technologies:



Changes in technology is the norm across the auto industry. Unlike the orthodox mechanics who turned wrenches, the modern-day mechanics work on complex vehicles utilising advanced diagnostic gear and adopt a lot more automation. As a result of this change in technology, mechanics who are prepared to work with the most high-tech devices and gear are in demand. Employers search for technicians who are educated and inspired to keep awake to-date with the industry as it evolves.