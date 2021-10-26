Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

The three-year-long empanelment will regularize subsidies of up to Rs. 6000 per charging point for the installation of the first 30,000 charging stations in Delhi.

By:October 26, 2021 6:55 PM
Bses Kazam*Image for representation purpose only.

 

Kazam is the country’s first IoT-enabled charging station startup. It has announced a partnership with BSES to install electric vehicle charging stations in the country’s capital city – Delhi. The partnership is said to be the first-of-its-kind tender announced in the country for setting up an electric charging station network. This partnership is in line with the announcement of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy by the Government of NCT of Delhi, which was introduced on August 7, 2020, to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the capital and make Delhi the EV Capital of India. Also, the announcement falls in line with Kazam’s motto to offer affordable and smart solutions for the charging of electric vehicles in the country.

In the last few months, Kazam has installed over 600 charging stations in 11 states of the country. The company is working with over 100 businesses as of now with plans rising every day. The recent appointment of Kazam by Delhi DISCOMs – BSES Yamuna, BSES Rajdhani, and Tata Power DDL, is made for the installation of subsidized electric vehicle charging stations for three years, based on the tender released in July 2021.

A total of 30,000 charging stations will be installed. The GNCTD ( Government of NCTD ) will provide subsidies of roughly up to 100% of the cost of the slow chargers, equalling to Rs. 6000 per charging point. Under this scheme, the subsidy will be provided to the first 30,000 chargers only. Moreover, the installation will be done at semi-public locations, like malls, hospitals, workplaces, shops, and as well as private property owners such as bungalows and apartments.

Speaking on the association, Akshay Shekhar, co-founder of Kazam, said, “Kazam is on a quest to develop an ecosystem for electric vehicle charging networks using cutting-edge hardware and software solutions such as its Charging management software, the Kazam Load Management System, the Kazam Charging App, etc. Through this, we are striving to democratize the infrastructure so that anyone, including the hosts–apartments, offices, commercial spaces, kirana stores & individual houses could become the fuel pumps of the future. We are elated to have been chosen by the BSES, and this association will allow us to realize our goal of making electric mobility accessible to all.”

