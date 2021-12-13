Kazam empanelled by ADDA to install charging stations in societies

Kazam joins hands with ADDA to set up charging stations across over 1000 residential societies. In the last few months, Kazam has set up over 200 charging stations in more than 11 states, in collaboration with over 100 enterprises.

Kazam, an IoT-based charging station platform, joins hands with ADDA Discover for Association platform to set up charging stations in over 1000 residential societies across India. So far, duo has set up more than 200 charging stations in more than 11 states in India, collaborating with over 100 enterprises. Kazam is committed to making renewable mobility accessible to everyone by installing charging stations at common places.

As EV mobility is on the rise with various two and four-wheeler manufacturers launching new electric scooters and cars, Kazam is keen to propel this growth. Kazam was also recently empanelled in BAF (Bangalore Apartments Federation) for deploying charging stations across Bangalore. Purva Venezia, Shobha Dream Acres, Mahaveer Riviera, and Purva Sunflower are a few residential societies where the platform has installed charging stations so far. The company is keen on setting up 1 lakh charging stations across the country by 2023.

Speaking on the association, Akshay Shekhar, Co-founder of Kazam, said, “One of the primary reasons people are currently hesitant to switch to EVs is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure and the range anxiety that comes from it. Setting up a home charging unit, with good planning and cooperation from EV charging infrastructure providers, can be a convenient, seamless way of charging EVs and can drive EV adoption further. We are thrilled to have been chosen by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF). This association will allow us to make smart and affordable charging solutions easily accessible to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges.

The Spokesperson of ADDA said, “ADDA is dedicated to enhancing community infrastructure and supporting the eco-friendly choices of residents. Kazam’s innovative technologies will ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are available across the country, making the entire EV experience smooth and convenient for EV owners. Furthermore, it will also encourage more people to take the EV route, building a sustainable mobility ecosystem. We are pleased to be a part of this journey with them and look forward to a fruitful association.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.