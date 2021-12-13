Kazam empanelled by ADDA to install charging stations in societies

Kazam joins hands with ADDA to set up charging stations across over 1000 residential societies. In the last few months, Kazam has set up over 200 charging stations in more than 11 states, in collaboration with over 100 enterprises.

By:Updated: Dec 13, 2021 7:42 PM
kazam adda partnership

Kazam, an IoT-based charging station platform, joins hands with ADDA Discover for Association platform to set up charging stations in over 1000 residential societies across India. So far, duo has set up more than 200 charging stations in more than 11 states in India, collaborating with over 100 enterprises. Kazam is committed to making renewable mobility accessible to everyone by installing charging stations at common places.

As EV mobility is on the rise with various two and four-wheeler manufacturers launching new electric scooters and cars, Kazam is keen to propel this growth. Kazam was also recently empanelled in BAF (Bangalore Apartments Federation) for deploying charging stations across Bangalore. Purva Venezia, Shobha Dream Acres, Mahaveer Riviera, and Purva Sunflower are a few residential societies where the platform has installed charging stations so far. The company is keen on setting up 1 lakh charging stations across the country by 2023.

Speaking on the association, Akshay Shekhar, Co-founder of Kazam, said, “One of the primary reasons people are currently hesitant to switch to EVs is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure and the range anxiety that comes from it. Setting up a home charging unit, with good planning and cooperation from EV charging infrastructure providers, can be a convenient, seamless way of charging EVs and can drive EV adoption further. We are thrilled to have been chosen by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF). This association will allow us to make smart and affordable charging solutions easily accessible to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges.

The Spokesperson of ADDA said, “ADDA is dedicated to enhancing community infrastructure and supporting the eco-friendly choices of residents. Kazam’s innovative technologies will ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are available across the country, making the entire EV experience smooth and convenient for EV owners. Furthermore, it will also encourage more people to take the EV route, building a sustainable mobility ecosystem. We are pleased to be a part of this journey with them and look forward to a fruitful association.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Electric two-wheeler startup, Oben EV raises over ₹11 crore from We Founder Circle

Electric two-wheeler startup, Oben EV raises over ₹11 crore from We Founder Circle

Kazam empanelled by ADDA to install charging stations in societies

Kazam empanelled by ADDA to install charging stations in societies

We are exploring options with two-wheeler EV manufacturers for development of EV fluids — Sandeep Sangwan, Castrol India

We are exploring options with two-wheeler EV manufacturers for development of EV fluids — Sandeep Sangwan, Castrol India

BMW joins the EV race, launches the new iX electric SUV in India for ₹1.15 crore

BMW joins the EV race, launches the new iX electric SUV in India for ₹1.15 crore

Ratan Tata backed Repos Energy introduces Repos 2.0: Launches BETA mobile petrol pumps

Ratan Tata backed Repos Energy introduces Repos 2.0: Launches BETA mobile petrol pumps

Skoda inaugurates new sales and service centres in five South Indian cities

Skoda inaugurates new sales and service centres in five South Indian cities

Rise in Demand for Power Semiconductor Modules Due to Boost in EV Market

Rise in Demand for Power Semiconductor Modules Due to Boost in EV Market

Mahindra First Choice Wheels inaugurates two new stores in Bangalore

Mahindra First Choice Wheels inaugurates two new stores in Bangalore

MG Motor commences exporting Hector to South Asian Countries from India

MG Motor commences exporting Hector to South Asian Countries from India

A modern vehicle is more than a mode of transportation, they are mobile living spaces — Govindan Soundararajan, Continental

A modern vehicle is more than a mode of transportation, they are mobile living spaces — Govindan Soundararajan, Continental

MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

EV Charging start-up Exponent Energy raises $ 5mn in pre-series A round

EV Charging start-up Exponent Energy raises $ 5mn in pre-series A round

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat