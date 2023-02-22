Karnataka State Road Transport adds 20 Volvo 9600 buses to its fleet

Volvo Buses India has announced that the company will be supplying 20 units of the new Volvo 9600 sleeper coaches to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). This will make KSRTC the first state transport undertaking to add these luxurious buses to its fleet. Designed as the next step in luxury, 16 of these coaches are planned to operate from Bangalore and the remaining four from Mangalore.

It is worth mentioning that these coaches are an addition to 357 Volvo buses already operating under KSRTC’s existing fleet, the largest Volvo Coach operator in India. Launched in India in September 2022, the Volvo 9600 seater coach has a passenger capacity of 55 while the sleeper coach has 40 berths.

Commenting on the partnership, Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, said, “We at Volvo Buses value our long-standing relationship with KSRTC which has over 350 buses serving all parts of Karnataka and providing world-class bus transport to the people of Karnataka.”

He added, “We congratulate KSRTC for inducting 20 Volvo 9600 buses which are the next step in luxurious bus travel with a high focus on passenger comfort and safety. We look forward to our continued association with KSRTC in our home state of Karnataka.”

Adding on, V Anbukkumar IAS, Managing Director, KSRTC said, “By adding the latest Volvo 9600 buses to our existing fleet, our endeavour is to provide a luxurious experience to our travelers without compromising on their comfort and safety. We look forward to our association with Volvo Buses in transforming public mobility and strengthening our long-standing relationship.”