Karnataka Court verdict prohibits Classic Legends from using ‘Yezdi’ trademark

Classic Legends and its co-founder Boman Irani have been prohibited by the Karnataka High Court from using the ‘Yezdi’ trademark, or any other brand name that contains ‘Yezdi’. Both, the company and its co-founder were also fined Rs 10 lakh each.

The court ruled that the rights of the ‘Yezdi’ trademark is owned by Ideal Jawa India, which is under liquidation at present, and therefore, Classic Legends’ new bikes cannot use the same trademark.

The court has also declared all trademark registrations granted to Boman Irani and the Classic Legends by the Registrar of Trademark as null and void. Further, the Trademark Registration Authority has been directed to transfer all ‘Yezdi’ registrations to Ideal Jawa.

Until 1996, when Ideal Jawa went into liquidation, it used to sell the Yezdi motorcycles in India. The ‘Yezdi’ brand was later revived by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Following the verdict, Classic Legends has confirmed that it will continue to manufacture and sell the Yezdi motorcycles while it seeks legal advice on the matter. It further said that it will soon be challenging the court’s verdict in hope of a favorable outcome.

In the interim, the manufacturing and sales of the motorcycle will continue, subject to orders of the Appellate Court, the statement from the company added.