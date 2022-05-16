Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and General V K Singh to inaugurate CII EXCON

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka and General V K Singh, the Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways & Civil Aviation, government of India, will inaugurate CII EXCON, which is South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair on May 17, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

While addressing the media in the city, Deepak Shetty, chairman, CII EXCON said, “Excon is the largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia. It aims to provide a focused platform for the construction equipment and component industry, bring more awareness amongst all stakeholders on the latest developments, and enable adoption of world-class technologies for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects in the country.

Excon will reflect on the theme elements at the exhibition and also set the pace for Atmanirbhar Bharat in infrastructure development in the country. With the presence of large OEMs and a strong supply chain supported by a vibrant components sector, India is all set to become the manufacturing and export hub of the world for construction equipment manufacturing” added Shetty.



He further said that Excon will also showcase the growth and the penetration of digital technology not only in construction equipment but also in the way the entire infrastructure ecosystem is developing in India. Shetty said that the recently announced Gati Shakti program has a very strong digital platform which forms the base of the program.Dimitrov Krishnan, co-chairman, CII EXCON added, “Indian construction equipment industry can be the vital fulcrum, driving infrastructure growth and supporting allied industries in achieving their growth targets. Buoyed by a stable economic environment and a strong growth agenda pursued by the government, the Indian CE industry is poised for exponential growth in the coming decade”.

Arjun Ranga, chairman, CII Karnataka said, “Karnataka is emerging as a vibrant manufacturing hub in the country.

To increase the GSDP, the Karnataka government is introducing new initiatives to bolster the manufacturing sector and increase the share of exports from Karnataka. EXCON will demonstrate the manufacturing potential of the State with the large presence of OEMs and components industries participating in Excon.”



Oher key dignitaries participating at EXCON include Azim Premji, Founder Chairman, Wipro; Rishad Premji, Non-Executive Director, Wipro Enterprises; Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, Border Roads Organisation; Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Military Engineering Services; Manmeet Nanda, IAS, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, government of India; Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary – Infrastructure Department, government of Karnataka; Achim Burkart, Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Young-seup Kwon, Consul General, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea among others.



The event will be spread over 300,000 square metres of display area with a participation of over 800 exhibitors from India and abroad, including countries like Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Sri Lanka, UAE, UK and USA. The 5-day exhibition is expected to attract over 40,000 business visitors from all over the world.



Some of the new initiatives this year at EXCON include user industry CEO’s session, special focus on alternate fuels, dedicated finance plaza, women operators at the exhibition, operating machines, and focus on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat among others.



A Women Building India initiative – Equal Opportunity Awards will be announced at the inaugural session of EXCON. The objective of the Award is to recognise the companies from the infrastructure sector who have taken proactive steps to enable women to participate in the workforce.



Indian Construction Equipment Manufactures’ Association is the Sector Partner, and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, National Highways Authority of India and the Builders Association of India are supporting Partners for EXCON.