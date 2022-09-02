Karma Automotive appoints Michelle Christensen as VP of Global Design

Chinese-owned American luxury electric vehicle maker Karma Automotive has expanded its executive leadership team and has appointed Michelle Christensen, as VP of Global Design at Karma’s Design Center.

She will report to Jeff Wawrzyniak, Chief Administrative Officer of Karma Automotive.

Christensen will lead the strategy and operations of Karma’s Design Center, including Brand design development and the design of future Karma products. She joins Karma Automotive with more than 17-years of extensive design, product development, brand building, and team leadership experience.

Jeff Wawrzyniak said, “At Karma we are focused on design, craftmanship and technology. We are thrilled to have Michelle onboard and to work with her on Karma’s next generation of electric technology and luxurious design.”

The company says Christensen brings extensive prior experience to Karma, ranging from established OEM to start-up studios, including the renowned Nissan Design America, Faraday Future, and GM Advanced Design Studio.

She has over 12 years of experience at Honda R&D, where she led the team of the award-winning 2017 Acura NSX, as well as the 2016 Acura Precision Concept that catalysed the proportion, identity, and design philosophy for the future of the brand.

Christensen holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design from Art Center College of Design.