Kalyan C Korimerla joins Etrio EV as Managing Director & Co-Promoter

Kalyan C Korimerla has joined Etrio Automobiles Private Limited as the Managing Director and Co-Promoter. He is also the Founder & Managing Director of OneEarth Power Ventures.

Kalyan C Korimerla, Founder of OneEarth Power Ventures and a business leader with more than 25 years of professional experience in the United States, Europe, and India, has joined Etrio Automobiles Private Limited as the Managing Director and Co-Promoter. Hyderabad-based Etrio Automobiles is an electric vehicle manufacturing company founded in the year 2017. Kalyan will now be a part of Etrio’s Promoters Group as well as its Board of Directors.

With more than two and half decades of professional experience in the United States, Europe, and India, Korimerla spent the last decade in the Indian renewable energy industry as the Chief Executive Officer of NSL Renewable Power. Under Kalyan’s leadership, Etrio aims to transform itself from a start-up into a mature organization offering comprehensive products and solutions that meet the needs of its customers. Etrio has already developed a product portfolio of electric three-wheeler vehicles and electric four-wheeler light commercial vehicles with payloads ranging from 350 kg to 700 kg.

Kalyan C Korimerla, on joining Etrio said, “After having worked closely with policymakers and other key stakeholders in the clean-tech and electric mobility domain, I am now delighted and excited to be a part of Etrio. Building on the current product portfolio that consists of industry-first Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) and a proven electric three-wheeler platform, order pipeline, and strong team, I am confident that we will lead Etrio to newer and more exciting heights of growth and success while bringing operational discipline, innovation, resilience and customer orientation to the company.”

Satya Yalamanchali, Founder & Promoter, Etrio said, “I heartily welcome Kalyan to Etrio’s Board and management team. I believe that his invaluable leadership experience across business operations, finance, and strategy will enable us to be laser-sharp focused on our mission to electrify cargo fleets by developing a comprehensive product roadmap. Additionally, we feel his experiences of working with international investors and policymakers can also prove to be a great asset in further growing and scaling Etrio in the years to come.”