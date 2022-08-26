Just Ride for the bliss it gives

By Lalit Sharma

India has predominantly been a two-wheeler country.However, the motorcycles popularity

has been more confined to the convenience of travel from A to B, easy maneuvering into

the small lanes, and fuel-efficiency. However, times are changing rapidly with increase in the

number of people owning powerful machines with outputs in the multiples of hundreds,

and thousands. Not just that, they have a plethora of options available in the market to opt

from and realise their passion to ride and plan trips with their beloved two-wheeled, mighty

engines.

Unlike the times when motorbiking cult was more confined to royalty, army, government

establishments, and yes, of course, the rich farmlands, who looked at these two-wheeled

machines as assets with pride, today we have a larger population wanting or owning a

premium motorcycle. The improved road infrastructure backed by technology and on-the-

go facilities in the country has been encouraging youth, and mid-aged populations to

explore the world on their two-wheeled companions. It is not an odd site to see a swarm of

premium bikers riding their giant machines together on weekends to take on the road less

travelled.

Interestingly, these road trips are not confined to the perennial favourites such as Mumbai-

Goa or the outskirts of the city limits alone. Instead, these road trips and the bikers are

ready to challenge the normal, cross international borders, mingle with cultures, and get

mesmerized by rocky terrains and enchanting beaches. It is a league in making and even the

gender disparity is a thing of the past when it comes to the machine and love for riding.

Today, India has many women riders who have been associated with Indian Motorcycles

and the riding world.

Motorbiking is a wholesome experience with owning a motorcycle just the tip of the

iceberg. It involves a lot more than that such as riding gears, accessories, training, chapters,

and community works. For some, motorbikes are a symbol of freedom, and some

experience a sense of liberation every time they ignite the engine. While the symbolism

changes with personality and machine, what unites them all is the simple bliss of riding.

The motorbike riding ecosystem is evolving in India with individual riders, self-groups and

even motorcycle manufacturers encouraging them to explore with dedicated communities

for them.Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) is a community supported by Indian

Motorcycle and its authorised Indian Motorcycle dealerships in the country of presence. The

IMRG India has seven Chapters pan India with over 400Indian Motorcycle owners/riders.

The chapters include a line-up of long-haul and cruiser machines such as Scout, Chief,

Springfield, Chieftain, Roadmaster, Challenger, Pursuit and FTR. The Indian Motorcycle

Riders Group community brings together local riders to plan rides, events, meetings,and fun

activities. They even come together for social causes such as girl child education to mention.

Since 1901, Indian Motorcycle has been the chosen motoring partner for riders who make

their own rules and choices. They are the ones who don’t believe in following the crowd but

building their own clan. IMRG is a way Indian Motorcycle celebratesmore than 120 years of

biking history, the love for motorcycles, people, culture, and passion that is driven by a solo

motto of realizing the ultimate adrenaline rush of biking experience. Mind you, it’s more

than the whistling wind, burn of rubber, and the sound of engine. I bet!

The world of motorbiking is changing in India. In the words of a true biker, India is dawning

into real bikers’ emergence. Ones that understand machines, love them for the metal, ride

them to make memories and nurture them for generations.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.