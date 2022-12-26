Jupiter Electric Mobility to showcase electric commercial vehicles at Auto Expo 2023

Jupiter Wagons (JWL), a leading manufacturer of wagons, brake systems and brake discs for high-speed passenger coaches, and railway and engineering equipment will make its debut in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with the launch of its electric vehicles at the Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.

It was in May this year that JWL announced its foray in the EV segment with the launch of ‘Jupiter Electric Mobility’ focusing on commercial EVs. The company has formed a joint venture with Canada’s GreenPower Motors which specialises in ECVs (electric commercial vehicles) in the passenger and freight transport markets. The commercial electric vehicles will be in the LCV category in the 2.2-tonne to the 7-tonne range.

Jupiter Electric Mobility aims to manufacture the e-CV range in India and establish service facilities in key markets to expand to aftersales requirements for a seamless customer experience.

Jupiter Wagons Group is a leading company providing complete mobility solutions. The company’s expansive product portfolio spans across wagons, coupler, draft gear, bogie, cms crossings, passenger coach (LHB), metro coach, and loco. The customer profile consists of Indian railways, American railroad, Indian defence and national & multinational wagon leasing companies, construction equipment & heavy vehicles manufacturers, municipalities & health-care sectors, energy, mining & infrastructure.

It counts the likes of the Ministry of Defence, Tata Motors, Volvo Eicher Motors, Bharat Benz and Avia Motors among its clientele base. The company has also partnered Log 9 Materials and American Axle among others for its foray in the electric commercial vehicle space.