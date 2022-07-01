June 2022 sales: Maruti Suzuki records slight growth as it registers 1,55,857 vehicle sales

Maruti Suzuki India has disclosed its sales figures for the month of June 2021. The carmaker sold a total of 1,55,857 units last month, registering a slight growth of 5 per cent as compared to 1,47,368 units in June last year.

Out of the total sales, the domestic sales contributed to 1,25,710 units as 6,314 units were sold to Toyota India while 23,833 units were exported, the company said.



The carmaker registered 93,695 sales in the passenger vehicles segment, registering a 7 per cent growth as compared to 86,890 in the same month last year.



The total domestic passenger vehicles sales, which includes vans and utility vehicles from its portfolio, stood at 122,685, witnessing a 2 per cent decline against 124,280 in June 2021. The company blamed the prolonged semiconductor shortage for the decline as it had a minor impact on the production.



The OEM registered a total export of 22,833 vehicles, which saw a 34 per cent spike as compared to 17,020 units exported in the same month last year.