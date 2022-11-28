JSW partners Switch Mobility for electric transportation

Switch Mobility has partnered JSW to introduce electric buses for employee transportation in India.

Switch Mobility said this is the first significant and largest electric bus order in the country for employee transportation, with 71 buses being delivered to JSW Steel, for their Vijayanagar plant.

Switch Mobility will own and oversee entire operations including setting-up of charging infrastructure and requisite maintenance efficacy, over a 12-year contract period.

The air-conditioned buses include SWITCH EiV 12 which features customer-centric offerings on technology and employee comfort, Switch EiV 12 is embedded with proprietary, connected technology solutions, ‘Switch iON’, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services. The EV architecture of the EiV platform is common with the European Switch e1 bus.

The buses are also equipped with a new generation of highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions.

Mahesh Babu, Global CEO – Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “The private bus market in India, is one of the key transportation markets in the country constituting 70 percent market share, of which the private electric bus market is expected to be valued at ₹60 billion in the next five years.

Babu added “With the positive reception to Switch EiV 12, we are glad to enter the employee transportation space and be a part of the sustainable journey with JSW Steel.”

The company said it is expanding its team and recruiting 200 personnel, in line with its growth plans of increasing manpower by 30 percent over the next five years.