JSW partners ElectricPe to provide employees access to EV charging infrastructure

JSW Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates has partnered ElectricPe, an EV charging platform, as its charging partner. This partnership JSW says will support its recent green policy which provides incentives for employees for purchase of an electric vehicle and provide charging infrastructure within their office and plant premises.

As part of the understanding, ElectricPe has already installed charging infrastructure at the JSW Mumbai Office headquarters. The company will soon expand its services to JSW offices in Vasind, Dolvi, Vijayanagar, Sholtu, and Jharsuguda, respectively.

Dilip Pattanayak, President & CHRO, JSW Group said, “JSW Group’s announced EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs, which will broaden our efforts and enabling access to green mobility. The collaboration with ElectricPe will help to create a seamless charging experience for employees across the corporate offices and plant locations as they can now avail quick charging facility of their Electric Vehicles within premises offering an enhanced EV riding experience.”

Avniash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe said, “Coming on the back of three other partnership announcements, this association marks our first collaboration with a corporate organisation. A forward-thinking company, JSW is the first corporate in India to provide an employee financial policy to promote clean mobility and we are thrilled to be a part of this. We believe this alliance will help improve the utilisation of our network and ensure we reach our goal of enabling one lakh charging points in the country by the end of this year.”

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make e-mobility easier.