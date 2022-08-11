JSW Group, Tata Power enter into separate tie-ups for EV charging stations

With electric vehicles (EVs) gaining traction, companies are increasingly coming forward and entering into suitable tie-ups to set up charging platforms to create an ecosystem for such vehicles.

JSW Group and Tata Power are the latest firms to have announced fresh initiatives on this front on Wednesday by entering into pacts with ElectricPe and JP Infra Mumbai, respectively.

JSW Group said that it has partnered with ElectricPe, an EV charging platform, to set up charging infrastructure across its office network. On its part, Tata Power, joined hands with Mumbai’s prominent real estate developer, JP Infra, to install 60 and more EV charging points across all of the latter’s projects.

The move by JSW came after it decided to provide incentives for employees to purchase EVs and provide charging infrastructure on its office and plant premises.

ElectricPe has already set up charging infrastructure at JSW Mumbai Office. The services will be soon expanded to other offices in Vasind, Dolvi, Vijayanagar, Sholtu and Jharsuguda.

“JSW Group’s EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs, which will broaden our efforts and enabling access to green mobility. The collaboration with ElectricPe will help to create a seamless charging experience for employees across the corporate offices and plant locations as they can now avail quick charging facility of their EVs within the premises,” said Dilip Pattanayak, president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) of JSW Group.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a platform to access and pay for EV charging points.

Similarly, the move by Tata Power will see that the residents of JP Infra projects like JP North Garden City (North Euphoria, North Alexa, North Aviva, Codename Dream Home), North Barcelona, and North Imperia, get end-to-end EV charging solutions.

“We are spearheading the EV charging revolution in the country and making sustainable mobility attainable for lakhs of EV owners. We are scaling up our EV charging infrastructure in the state to contribute to the Maharashtra government’s aim of a rapid transition to green mobility. The collaboration with JP infra will provide a seamless charging experience to its residents and accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles,” a Tata Power spokesperson said.

Earlier in December, JSW Group had unveiled its EV policy for employees across India. Under the policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2022, the company will provide up to `3 lakh incentives for employees to buy EVs.

Additionally, the group would also provide free-of-cost charging stations and green zones (parking slots) for EVs across all its offices and plant locations. Similarly, Tata Power has worked with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) of Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 charging stations for EVs in Maharashtra and more than 150 charging stations powered by clean energy in Mumbai.