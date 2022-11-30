Joy e-bike to be ‘powered by partner’ for Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023

Joy e-bike, a brand of India’s electric two-wheeler manufacturer WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has been named the powered by partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

The company’s strong financial performance can be attributed to an uptick in demand for electric two-wheelers across the country. Joy-e-bike has been signed as the Powered By Partner to spread awareness around sustainability and environment-friendly practices.

DPIFF is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India.

The company said its eco-friendly two-wheelers are a step forward in the journey towards a greener future. The mission and vision of Joy e-bike stems from the company’s thirst for constant innovation.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said, “Cinema is an integral part of every household in India and hence becomes the most effective platform to talk about things that matter. As the world grapples with issues like Global Warming and Climate Change, this year one of the most coveted award events of India.”

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, DPIFF stated “We at DPIFF are exhilarated to have Joy-E Bike as our esteem powered By Partner. We are proud of Joy-E Bike’s mission & vision that is the thirst for constant innovation. Joy e-bike presents us with a ride that won’t cost our planet, so that we can contribute towards the well-being of our planet in style”

Through Joy E-Bikes, the Company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes. It has footprints in more than 25 major cities across India and aspires to boost this number throughout the country.