Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-Bike’s maker, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY22. The company has achieved 332 per cent revenue growth in HY2022.

By:October 28, 2021 6:14 PM

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is one of the leading auto manufacturing companies in the electric vehicle segment under the brand name Joy e-bike. The company has announced its financial results for the second quarter (July- September 2021) of FY22 and it has achieved its highest-ever revenue in any quarter till date. Thanks to the staggering Q2 performance, the company has achieved revenue growth of 332 per cent in HY2022.   

According to the company, they have clocked revenue of more than Rs 33.51 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 6.90 crore in Q2 FY21, thereby observing a growth of more than 386 per cent. The company’s half-yearly revenue of this financial year stands at Rs 45.04 crore vs Rs 10.41 crore in FY21, thus achieving a growth of 332 per cent. 

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2.35 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1.61 crore in Q2 FY22. That’s a growth of 739 per cent and 475 per cent over the same period the previous year as in Q2 of FY21, the company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) was just Rs 28 lakh. 

The company’s strong financial performance can be attributed to an uptick in demand for electric two-wheelers across the country. Joy E-bike’s maker has achieved a sales mark of 5,482 units in this quarter, majorly driven by its low-speed models, registering a growth of more than 726 per cent compared to the Q2 of FY 2020-21, where the sales stood at 664 units. 

Commenting on the performance of Q2 FY22, Sneha Shouche, Chief Financial Officer – Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd said “In comparison to annual figures of FY21, Wardwizard has already achieved the previous year’s figures in half the time in FY22. As people’s inclination towards electric two-wheelers as a preferred mode of mobility is increasing, we are observing high traction across all our touchpoints.” 

She further added, “With multiple factors like high fuel prices and more push from the various authorities, electric vehicles are becoming the first choice of users in many states. We are further observing high booking and inquiries during the festival season and we are confident of achieving further growth in the remaining quarters of this financial year. Also, with the opening of our new experience centres and the expansion of our annual production capacity, the company is looking to serve more customers in both urban and semi-urban locations.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai

Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai

Apollo launches Vredestein brand tyres in India for premium cars and superbikes

Apollo launches Vredestein brand tyres in India for premium cars and superbikes

With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

Challenges in taking EVs to Indian masses

Challenges in taking EVs to Indian masses

After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

The silent SOS from the automobile sector

The silent SOS from the automobile sector

DP World launches its new digital logistics platform, Cargoes Logistics

DP World launches its new digital logistics platform, Cargoes Logistics

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft

We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft